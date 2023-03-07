BYOD

BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone

BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.

حجمه بعد تثبيته~9 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل4 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات501
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://chowdsp.com/
تصفَّح شفرة المصدرhttps://github.com/Chowdhury-DSP/BYOD
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.chowdsp.BYOD

flatpak install flathub com.chowdsp.BYOD

flatpak run com.chowdsp.BYOD