GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
التغييرات في الإصدار 2.7
منذ أكثر من 3 سنوات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~2 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل1 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات4,295
الرخصةGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت