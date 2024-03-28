Flathub Logo

recipescribe

طوَّره Recipe Scribe
cerebralnomad.com
ثبِّت
Main window in light mode

A program for writing recipes

A no frills recipe program. Creates recipe files in text file format without a database and saves to your specified location. Includes a built in search to find recipes in your collection by partial name or ingredient. Allows editing existing recipes from within the app without needing to open in a text editor. Help menu details program usage.

  • Automatically adds bullet points to ingredients (configurable)
  • Automatic indentation of directions (configurable)
  • Automatic formatting of the title to the filename (configurable)
  • Light or Dark mode

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.0.1

منذ 6 أيام
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 9 ساعات تقريباً)

  • بناها مجتمع

    يطوِّر متطوِّعون هذا التطبيق علنًا، وينشرونها وفق GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    ساهم
حجمه بعد تثبيته~12.2 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل4.99 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64, aarch64
الوسوم:
linuxflatpak