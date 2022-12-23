Brave Browser

طوَّره Brave Software
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.52.126

منذ 8 أيام
حجمه بعد تثبيته~358 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل157 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات1,001,656
الرخصةMozilla Public License 2.0
موقع المشروعhttps://brave.com/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.brave.Browser

شغِّل

flatpak run com.brave.Browser