Vorta

ثبِّت
Backup client

Vorta is a backup client for macOS and Linux desktops. It integrates the mighty BorgBackup with your desktop environment to protect your data from disk failure, ransomware and theft.

Why is this great?

  • Encrypted, deduplicated and compressed backups using Borg as backend.
  • No vendor lock-in – back up to local drives, your own server or BorgBase, a hosting service for Borg backups.
  • Open source – free to use, modify, improve and audit.
  • Flexible profiles to group source folders, backup destinations and schedules.
  • One place to view all point-in-time archives and restore individual files.

التغييرات في الإصدار v0.8.12

منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~52 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل15 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات43,049
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/
المساعدةhttps://vorta.borgbase.com/usage/
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://www.transifex.com/borgbase/vorta/
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/borgbase/vorta/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.borgbase.Vorta

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

flatpak install flathub com.borgbase.Vorta

شغِّل

flatpak run com.borgbase.Vorta
