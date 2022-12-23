Simple Diary

طوَّره Johan Bjäreholt
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Simple and lightweight diary app

Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.

A few notable features are:

  • Saves entries in standard markdown
  • Adding images to your entries
  • Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
  • Dark mode

التغييرات في الإصدار v0.4.3

منذ 8 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~582 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل194 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,660
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/johan-bjareholt/simple-diary-gtk/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary

شغِّل

flatpak run com.bjareholt.johan.SimpleDiary
الوسوم:
diarygtkjournallogpersonal