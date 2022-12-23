Simple Diary
طوَّره Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
التغييرات في الإصدار v0.4.3
منذ 8 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~582 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل194 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,660
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
