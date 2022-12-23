BiglyBT

طوَّره Bigly Software
تبرَّع
Feature filled, open source, ad-free, bittorrent client

Since 2003, BiglyBT's team has worked hard to bring you the best open source torrent product in the market. Unlike our competitors, our client is ad-free and our installer contains no third party offers. We provide migration tools for several popular bittorent clients. Switching to BiglyBT from projects using the same source is simple and requires no interactions beyond the initial migration approval. Your settings, downloads, and plugins will all be there and ready to use.

التغييرات في الإصدار 3.4.0.0

منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~213 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل96 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات8,184
الرخصةGNU General Public License v2.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://www.biglybt.com
المساعدةhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/wiki
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/BiglySoftware/BiglyBT/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.biglybt.BiglyBT

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.biglybt.BiglyBT

شغِّل

flatpak run com.biglybt.BiglyBT