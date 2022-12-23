Read It Later

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

