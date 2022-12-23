Read It Later
طوَّره Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.4.0
منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~9 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل3 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات6,390
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
