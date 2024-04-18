Beaver Notes
طوَّره Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
التغييرات في الإصدار 3.0.0
منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 8 ساعات تقريباً)
- لم يُوفَّر سجلُّ تعديلات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~269.25 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل108.95 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64, aarch64