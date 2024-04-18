Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

طوَّره Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

التغييرات في الإصدار 3.0.0

منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 8 ساعات تقريباً)
  • لم يُوفَّر سجلُّ تعديلات

  • بناها مجتمع

    يطوِّر متطوِّعون هذا التطبيق علنًا، وينشرونها وفق MIT License.
حجمه بعد تثبيته~269.25 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل108.95 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64, aarch64
