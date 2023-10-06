AMPL IDE
طوَّره AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users
The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.
التغييرات في الإصدار 4.0.0.202308171623
منذ 3 أشهر
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 6 أيام)
- لم يُوفَّر سجلُّ تعديلات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~446.73 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل446.59 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات274