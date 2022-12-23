Airtame

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.airtame.Client

شغِّل

flatpak run com.airtame.Client