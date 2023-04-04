Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.4.0
منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~291 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل102 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات949
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
