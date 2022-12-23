Metronome

Keep the tempo

Metronome beats the rhythm for you, you simply need to tell it the required time signature and beats per minutes.

You can also tap to let the application guess the required beats per minute.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.3.0

حجمه بعد تثبيته~2 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل705 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات14,114
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/metronome/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adrienplazas.Metronome

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.adrienplazas.Metronome

شغِّل

flatpak run com.adrienplazas.Metronome
الوسوم:
bpmbarbeatbeatsmeasureminuterhythmtaptempo