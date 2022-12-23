Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!

Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals

The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.12

منذ 6 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~24 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل10 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات1,315
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://github.com/adil192/timing_flutter
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.adilhanney.timing

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.adilhanney.timing

شغِّل

flatpak run com.adilhanney.timing
الوسوم:
gamesub-secondtime intervalstrainer