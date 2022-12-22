rRootage

طوَّره ABA Games
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Defeat autocreated huge battleships.

rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.

Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.23

منذ ما يقارب 20 سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~8 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل5 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,160
الرخصةBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
موقع المشروعhttp://www.asahi-net.or.jp/~cs8k-cyu/
المساعدةhttps://github.com/abagames/rrootage/blob/master/README.md
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/com.abagames.rRootage

تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها ABA Games

noiz2sa

A frenetic abstract shooter

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub com.abagames.rRootage

شغِّل

flatpak run com.abagames.rRootage
الوسوم:
arcadebattleshipsshmupshootemup