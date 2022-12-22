rRootage
طوَّره ABA Games
Defeat autocreated huge battleships.
rRootage is an arcade style vertical shoot'em up with minimalist and psychedelic graphics.
Defeat bosses while dodging their bullets, and try the different game modes!
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.23
منذ ما يقارب 20 سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~8 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل5 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,160
الرخصةBSD 2-Clause FreeBSD License
تطبيقات أخرى طوَّرها ABA Games
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت