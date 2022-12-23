ldbfx
طوَّره GZYangKui
Visual database management tool
ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0.0
منذ سنة واحدة تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~9 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل3 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,234
الرخصةApache License 2.0
