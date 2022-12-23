Tandem
طوَّره Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
التغييرات في الإصدار 2.2.307
منذ أكثر من سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~216 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل212 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات2,496
الرخصةمحتكر
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت