Tandem

طوَّره Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.2.307

منذ أكثر من سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~216 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل212 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات2,496
الرخصةمحتكر
موقع المشروعhttps://tandem.chat
المساعدةhttps://intercom.help/tandem_help
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.tandem.Client

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub chat.tandem.Client

شغِّل

flatpak run chat.tandem.Client