SchildiChat

طوَّره SchildiChat
ثبِّت

SchildiChat is a Matrix client based on Element with a more traditional instant messaging experience.

SchildiChat Web/Desktop is a fork of Element Web/Desktop.

The most important changes of SchildiChat compared to Element are:

  • A unifed chat list for both direct and group chats
  • Message bubbles
  • Bigger items in the room list
  • … and more!

Preliminary Wayland support now available.

To try running SchildiChat natively under Wayland, run:

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop --enable-features=UseOzonePlatform --ozone-platform=wayland

For GNOME, window decorations are currently missing and you'll have to use keyboard shortcuts instead to resize the window.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.11.30-sc.2

منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~318 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل123 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات11,863
الرخصةApache License 2.0
موقع المشروعhttps://schildi.chat/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/chat.schildi.desktop

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub chat.schildi.desktop

شغِّل

flatpak run chat.schildi.desktop
الوسوم:
matrixchatclientcommunicationselementircmatrix.orgschildischildi.chattalk