Delta Chat is like Telegram or Whatsapp but without the tracking or central control. Check out our GDPR compliancy statement.
Delta Chat doesn’t have their own servers but uses the most massive and diverse open messaging system ever: the existing e-mail server network.
Chat with anyone if you know their e-mail address, no need for them to install DeltaChat! All you need is a standard e-mail account.
التغييرات في الإصدار v1.36.4
منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~336 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل135 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات15,752
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت