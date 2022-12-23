Manuskript

ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

An open-source tool for writers

Manuskript provides a rich environment to help writers create their first draft and then further refine and edit their masterpiece.

With Manuskript you can:

  • Grow your premise from one sentence, to a paragraph, to a full summary
  • Create characters
  • Conceive plots
  • Construct outlines (Outline mode and/or Index cards)
  • Write with focus (Distraction free mode)
  • Build worlds
  • Track items
  • Edit and re-organize chapters and scenes
  • View Story line
  • Compose with fiction or non-fiction templates and writing modes
  • Import and export document formats such as HTML, ePub, OpenDocument, DocX, and more

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.15.0

منذ 4 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~351 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل115 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات15,754
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttp://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript
المساعدةhttps://www.theologeek.ch/manuskript/category/features
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/manuskript/translations
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/issues
تصفَّح شفرة المصدرhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript
‌‬ساهم في التطبيقhttps://github.com/olivierkes/manuskript/wiki#contributing
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.theologeek.Manuskript

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub ch.theologeek.Manuskript

شغِّل

flatpak run ch.theologeek.Manuskript
الوسوم:
editmanuskriptmsknovelofficetextwrite