ProtonMail Import-Export app

طوَّره Proton Technologies AG
ثبِّت
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.

Migrate and secure your important email conversations

Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.

  • Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
  • Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
  • Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.3.3

منذ سنتين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~169 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل61 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات11,312
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
موقع المشروعhttps://proton.me/easyswitch/
المساعدةhttps://proton.me/support/import-emails-import-export-app
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/ProtonMail/proton-bridge/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app

شغِّل

flatpak run ch.protonmail.protonmail-import-export-app