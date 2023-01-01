ROOT
طوَّره ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
التغييرات في الإصدار 6.30.02
منذ شهرين تقريبا
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 5 ساعات تقريباً)
- لم يُوفَّر سجلُّ تعديلات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~602.46 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل256.37 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64, aarch64