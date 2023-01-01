Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

التغييرات في الإصدار 6.30.02

منذ شهرين تقريبا
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 5 ساعات تقريباً)
  • بناها مجتمع

    يطوِّر متطوِّعون هذا التطبيق علنًا، وينشرونها وفق GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
    ساهم
