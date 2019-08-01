Arduino IDE

طوَّره Arduino LLC
ثبِّتتبرَّع
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.8.19

منذ أكثر من سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~533 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل183 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات162,937
الرخصةGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
موقع المشروعhttp://www.arduino.cc/
المساعدةhttps://www.arduino.cc/en/Guide/HomePage
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/tree/master/arduino-core/src/processing/app/i18n
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/arduino/Arduino/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.arduinoide

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.arduinoide

شغِّل

flatpak run cc.arduino.arduinoide
الوسوم:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontroller