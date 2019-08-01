Arduino IDE
طوَّره Arduino LLC
Open-source electronics prototyping platform
Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.
Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.8.19
منذ أكثر من سنة
حجمه بعد تثبيته~533 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل183 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات162,937
الرخصةGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت