Arduino IDE v2

طوَّره Arduino SA
ثبِّتتبرَّع

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Arduino. Arduino do not offer official support for the Flatpak wrapper, and so to offer the best support and experience for the Flatpak wrapper please report ALL issues at the Flathub issue tracker (linked by the issue button/link on this page). This allows with issues to be dealt with correctly. For more info press the issues button/link on this page.

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

The new major release of the Arduino IDE is faster and even more powerful! In addition to a more modern editor and a more responsive interface it features autocompletion, code navigation, and even a live debugger.

The Flatpak build of Arduino IDE 2.x requires the user to have USB permissions to upload a sketch, preferably, the user has to be part of the dialout group.

Alternatively, add the following 2 lines to /etc/udev/rules.d/50-arduino.rules:

KERNEL=="ttyUSB[0-9]*",MODE="0666"

KERNEL=="ttyACM[0-9]*",MODE="0666"

التغييرات في الإصدار 2.1.0

منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~553 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل202 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات89,136
الرخصةGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
موقع المشروعhttp://www.arduino.cc/
المساعدةhttps://docs.arduino.cc/software/ide-v2
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://www.transifex.com/arduino-1/ide2/
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.IDE2/issues/35
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.IDE2

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.IDE2

شغِّل

flatpak run cc.arduino.IDE2
الوسوم:
avrembedded electronicsmicrocontroller