Parallel Launcher
طوَّره Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
التغييرات في الإصدار v6.19.0
منذ 7 أيام
حجمه بعد تثبيته~760 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل531 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةx86_64
التثبيتات34,700
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 only
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت