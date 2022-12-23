Dconf Editor
طوَّره The GNOME Project
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database
Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.
Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.
التغييرات في الإصدار 43.0
منذ 9 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~1 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل468 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات67,950
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت
شغِّل
