Dconf Editor

طوَّره The GNOME Project
مؤكَّد
ثبِّتتبرَّع
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

التغييرات في الإصدار 43.0

منذ 9 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~1 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل468 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات67,950
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
موقع المشروعhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

شغِّل

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
الوسوم:
configurationsettings