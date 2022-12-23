Nestopia

ثبِّت

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

التغييرات في الإصدار 1.51.1

منذ ما يقارب سنتين
حجمه بعد تثبيته~6 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل2 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات42,659
الرخصةGNU General Public License v2.0 only
موقع المشروعhttp://0ldsk00l.ca/nestopia/
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia

شغِّل

flatpak run ca._0ldsk00l.Nestopia