IRPF 2024

طوَّره Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)

IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.

  • محتكر

    لا تُطوَّر هذه البرمجية علنًا، فلا يعرف خفاياها إلا مطوِّروها، ولعل فيها شيئًا لا يُعرف يجعلها غير آمنة، وقد تتغيَّر دون إشراف.
حجمه بعد تثبيته~263.88 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل103.13 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64

