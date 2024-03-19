IRPF 2024
طوَّره Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.0
منذ 7 أيام
(تاريخ إنشاء التصريفة منذ 5 ساعات تقريباً)
- لم يُوفَّر سجلُّ تعديلات
حجمه بعد تثبيته~263.88 MiB
حجمه عند التنزيل103.13 MiB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64