Vintage Story
طوَّره Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game
To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.
Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.18.5
منذ شهر واحد تقريباً
حجمه بعد تثبيته~557 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل479 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات16,246
الرخصةمحتكر
التثبيتات عبر الزمان
تثبيت يدويٌّ
تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت