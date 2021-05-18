Cambalache

طوَّره Juan Pablo Ugarte
xjuan.ar
Create GTK User Interfaces

Cambalache is a new RAD tool that enables the creation of user interfaces for Gtk and the GNOME desktop environment.

Cambalache's main target is Gtk version 4 but it has been designed from the ground up to support other versions.

التغييرات في الإصدار 0.12.1

منذ 5 أيام
حجمه بعد تثبيته~6 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل2 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات18,211
الرخصةGNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only
موقع المشروعhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache
اتَّصل بناhttps://matrix.to/#/#cambalache:gnome.org
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/jpu/cambalache/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/ar.xjuan.Cambalache

تثبيت يدويٌّ

flatpak install flathub ar.xjuan.Cambalache

شغِّل

flatpak run ar.xjuan.Cambalache
gtkgui designerui builderui makerlibadwaitalibhandyuser interface