RedNotebook
طوَّره Jendrik Seipp
Graphical diary and journal
Modern desktop diary and personal journaling tool. It lets you format, tag and search your entries. You can also add pictures, links and customisable templates, spell check your notes, and export to plain text, HTML, LaTeX or PDF.
التغييرات في الإصدار 2.29.6
منذ شهرين تقريبا
حجمه بعد تثبيته~7 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل2 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات30,005
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
