Organic Maps

organicmaps.app
ثبِّتتبرَّع
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة
  • لقطة شاشة

A free offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists based on top of crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and curated with love by MapsWithMe (Maps.Me) founders

Organic Maps is a free Android & iOS offline maps app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists. It uses crowd-sourced OpenStreetMap data and is developed with love by <em>MapsWithMe</em> (<em>MapsMe</em>) founders and our community. No ads, no tracking, no data collection, no crapware. Your donations and positive reviews motivate and inspire us, thanks ❤️!

## Features

The Linux version of Organic Maps has not reached feature parity with the Android and iPhone versions yet, and has not been optimized for mobile devices yet. Organic Maps is the ultimate companion app for travelers, tourists, hikers, and cyclists:

## Why Organic?

Organic Maps is pure and organic, made with love:

Organic Maps app is free from trackers and other bad stuff:

The application is verified by Exodus Privacy Project.

Organic Maps doesn't request excessive permissions to spy on you.

At Organic Maps, we believe that privacy is a fundamental human right:

Reject surveillance - embrace your freedom. <em>Give Organic Maps a try!</em>

التغييرات في الإصدار 2023.06.04-13

منذ 18 يوم
حجمه بعد تثبيته~478 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل192 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات25,279
الرخصةApache License 2.0
موقع المشروعhttps://organicmaps.app
اتَّصل بناhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps#feedback=
ساهم في الترجمةhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/blob/master/docs/TRANSLATIONS.md
بلِّغ عن مشكلةhttps://github.com/organicmaps/organicmaps/issues
البيانhttps://github.com/flathub/app.organicmaps.desktop

التثبيتات عبر الزمان

تثبيت يدويٌّ

تأكَّد من مطالعة دليل الإعداد قبل التثبيت

flatpak install flathub app.organicmaps.desktop

شغِّل

flatpak run app.organicmaps.desktop
الوسوم:
mapmapsomapsosmoffline mapsopenstreetmaporganic mapsorganicmaps