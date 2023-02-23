Elastic
طوَّره Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
التغييرات في الإصدار 0.1.3
منذ 3 أشهر
حجمه بعد تثبيته~541 KB
حجمه عند التنزيل158 KB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات2,932
الرخصةGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
