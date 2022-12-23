BlueBubbles
BlueBubbles client for Linux
BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.
التغييرات في الإصدار 1.12.2.1
منذ شهران
حجمه بعد تثبيته~59 MB
حجمه عند التنزيل22 MB
البنيات المتوفِّرةaarch64, x86_64
التثبيتات9,251
الرخصةApache License 2.0
