BlackboardSync
Download your Blackboard Learn content to your device
A student favourite, now available on FlatHub!
Download all your content from Blackboard Learn to your device, without any intervention.
Sync content like text documents, spreadsheets and lecture slides, which you can later access offline.
More than 30 universities supported around the world.
