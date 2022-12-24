Fondo
開發者為 Carlos Lopez
Find the most beautiful wallpapers
Find a variety of the most beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash.com the world’s most generous community of photographers.
Fondo allows you to see thousands of beautiful photographs from the most recent to the one you are to looking for. Give a single click on a picture, wait until the download is complete and enjoy your new wallpaper!
Have a minimalist, simple and elegant interface, additionally, you can change from light mode to dark mode as you prefer.
Main features:
- 🌠️ To infinity and beyond!: Use the infinite scroll to load more photos.
- 🔍️ Find out what you like: Search by categories or type in the search bar.
- 🕒️ Keep your favorite photos with you: Every new wallpaper is saved in the history.
- 📬️ Share with your friends: Select a variety of options for sharing an Unsplash link to the photo.
- 🔄️ Filter by orientation: Portrait, Landscape or Any.
- 🖼️ Create an amazing slideshow on your desktop by selecting your favorites photos.
- 🔽️ Download any photo you like.
在版本 1.5.2 中的變更
超过 2 年前
安裝大小~94 MB
下載大小20 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數86,978
授權條款GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
其他由 Carlos Lopez 開發的應用程式
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南