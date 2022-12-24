Darkbar

開發者為 Sean Davis
安裝捐款
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

在版本 1.0.1 中的變更

大约 1 年前
安裝大小~1 MB
下載大小367 KB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數3,995
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
貢獻翻譯https://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
回報問題https://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

執行

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
標籤：
customizationtitlebar