Bombermaaan

安裝
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖
  • 螢幕截圖

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

在版本 2.1.8.2208 中的變更

超过 2 年前
安裝大小~15 MB
下載大小7 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數14,703
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
回報問題https://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

執行

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
標籤：
arcadebombermangame