Bombermaaan
Arcade Game
A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.
- Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
- Up to 5 players on the same computer
- Various levels of computer AI
- Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
- Keyboard and joystick support
- Full screen and windowed display modes
- Various power-ups
- Various contaminations after skull item is taken
- Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis
