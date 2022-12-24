VServer
開發者為 Eduard Berloso Clarà
Access your files from any device on the same network
VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!
It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.
It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.
在版本 1.6.1 中的變更
超过 1 年前
安裝大小~95 MB
下載大小19 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,193
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
其他由 Eduard Berloso Clarà 開發的應用程式
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南