Melody
開發者為 Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
在版本 2.2.1 中的變更
将近 4 年前
安裝大小~98 MB
下載大小21 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數20,103
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
