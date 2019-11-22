Cipher

開發者為 Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

在版本 2.5.0 中的變更

超过 3 年前
安裝大小~97 MB
下載大小20 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,336
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/arshubham/cipher
說明https://shubhamarora.in
回報問題https://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

執行

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
