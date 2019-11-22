Cipher
Encode and decode text
A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!
Available Ciphers
- Caesar Shift Cipher
- Atbash Cipher
- ROT13 Cipher
- ASCII Encoding
- Base64 Encoding
- Polybius Square Cipher
- Vigenere Cipher
- Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)
在版本 2.5.0 中的變更
超过 3 年前
安裝大小~97 MB
下載大小20 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數6,336
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
