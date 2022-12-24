Byte
開發者為 Alain M.
Rediscover your music
Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.
Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.
Handy features:
- Light and Dark themes.
- Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
- Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
- Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
- Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
- Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.
在版本 0.4.2 中的變更
大约 3 年前
安裝大小~99 MB
下載大小21 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數21,423
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
其他由 Alain M. 開發的應用程式
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南