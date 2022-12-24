Byte

開發者為 Alain M.
Rediscover your music

Interact with your music and fall in love with your library all over again.

Byte offers a beautiful presentation of your Music Library with loads of powerful features in a minimalistic yet highly customizable UI.

Handy features:

  • Light and Dark themes.
  • Add up to 100 items under "Recently Added" for songs.
  • Sort individual playlists by album, title, play count or recently added.
  • Advanced Media Details and Artist Info.
  • Group Playlists, Albums, Artists, Songs, etc.
  • Search, add and play your favorite online radio stations.

在版本 0.4.2 中的變更

大约 3 年前
安裝大小~99 MB
下載大小21 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數21,423
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/alainm23/byte
說明https://www.patreon.com/alainm23
回報問題https://github.com/alainm23/byte/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.byte

其他由 Alain M. 開發的應用程式

Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.byte

執行

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.byte
標籤：
mp3musicplayerplaylistradio