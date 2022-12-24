Pinta

開發者為 Jonathan Pobst
安裝

Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

在版本 2.1.1 中的變更

4 个月前
安裝大小~103 MB
下載大小44 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數106,415
授權條款MIT License
專案網站https://www.pinta-project.com
說明https://www.pinta-project.com/howto
常見問題https://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
貢獻翻譯https://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
回報問題https://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

執行

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
標籤：
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster