Scram
Command line and graphical tool for probailistic risk analysis
SCRAM is a probabilistic risk analysis (PRA) tool. It can perform event tree analysis, static fault tree analysis, analysis with common cause failure models, probability calculations with importance analysis, and uncertainty analysis with Monte Carlo simulations. This tool can handle non-coherent fault trees, containing NOT logic.
SCRAM works with PRA models and constructs described in the Open-PSA Model Exchange Format.
A complementary GUI front-end is provided for visualization and manipulation of risk analysis models and reports.
在版本 0.16.2 中的變更
超过 5 年前
安裝大小~156 MB
下載大小25 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數945
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南