Gittyup
開發者為 Gittyup Community
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
Features:
- Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
- Staging of single lines
- Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
- Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
- Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
- Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
- Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.
