Protontricks
A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games
This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.
Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:
flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks
在版本 1.10.3 中的變更
大约 2 个月前
安裝大小~59 MB
下載大小17 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數340,460
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南