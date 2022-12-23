Gydl

開發者為 Jannik Hauptvogel
安裝

Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

在版本 0.1.1 中的變更

将近 6 年前
安裝大小~25 MB
下載大小11 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數45,867
授權條款GNU General Public License v2.0 only
專案網站https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
說明https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
回報問題https://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

隨時間推移的安裝數

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

執行

flatpak run com.github.JannikHv.Gydl