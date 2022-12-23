Flacon
開發者為 Flacon team
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files
Flacon extracts individual tracks from one big audio file containing the entire album of music and saves them as separate audio files. To do this, it uses information from the appropriate CUE file. Besides, Flacon makes it possible to conveniently revise or specify tags both for all tracks at once or for each tag separately.
- Supported input formats: WAV, FLAC, APE, WavPack, True Audio (TTA)
- Supported output formats: FLAC, WAV, WavPack, AAC, OGG or MP3
- Support of profiles, you can have different encoding options for different cases, such as maximum quality for your computer, and CD quality for your phone
- Replay Gain analysis (album-gain and track-gain modes)
- Multi-threaded conversion process
- Automatic character set detection for CUE files
- Generation of the pertrack CUE file in the output dir
在版本 11.1.0 中的變更
大约 1 个月前
安裝大小~9 MB
下載大小5 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數35,012
授權條款GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 only
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南