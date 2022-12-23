Mednaffe
開發者為 AmatCoder
A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)
Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator
The following systems are supported:
- Atari Lynx
- Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
- WonderSwan
- GameBoy (Color)
- GameBoy Advance
- Nintendo Entertainment System
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
- Virtual Boy
- PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
- SuperGrafx
- PC-FX
- Sega Game Gear
- Sega Genesis/Megadrive
- Sega Master System
- Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
- Sony PlayStation
在版本 0.9.2-1.29.0 中的變更
超过 1 年前
安裝大小~23 MB
下載大小6 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數16,435
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南