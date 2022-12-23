Mednaffe

A front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator (included)

Mednaffe is a front-end (GUI) for mednafen emulator which is a portable argument(command-line)-driven multi-system emulator

The following systems are supported:

  • Atari Lynx
  • Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
  • WonderSwan
  • GameBoy (Color)
  • GameBoy Advance
  • Nintendo Entertainment System
  • Super Nintendo Entertainment System/Super Famicom
  • Virtual Boy
  • PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
  • SuperGrafx
  • PC-FX
  • Sega Game Gear
  • Sega Genesis/Megadrive
  • Sega Master System
  • Sega Saturn (experimental, x86_64 only)
  • Sony PlayStation

在版本 0.9.2-1.29.0 中的變更

超过 1 年前
安裝大小~23 MB
下載大小6 MB
可用的架構aarch64, x86_64
安裝數16,435
授權條款GNU General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later
專案網站https://github.com/AmatCoder/mednaffe
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.AmatCoder.mednaffe

手動安裝

請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南

flatpak install flathub com.github.AmatCoder.mednaffe

執行

flatpak run com.github.AmatCoder.mednaffe