Postman
開發者為 Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
在版本 10.15.0 中的變更
7 天前
安裝大小~185 MB
下載大小182 MB
可用的架構x86_64
安裝數499,400
授權條款專有
隨時間推移的安裝數
手動安裝
請確保在安裝前遵循設定指南